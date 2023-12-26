Odisha: BJD MLA injured while playing cricket

Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Dec 25 (PTI) BJD MLA Bhupinder Singh was injured when he lost balance and fell on a cricket pitch after inaugurating a sporting event at Belkhandi in Kalahandi district on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place as the legislator from Narla was trying his hand at batting while inaugurating the cricket tournament, they said, adding, he suffered injuries on the head.

Singh, 72, was immediate taken to a nearby community health centre, where he is undergoing treatment. PTI CORR AAM RBT