Odisha: BJD MLA Simarani Nayak joins BJP after being denied ticket

Bhubaneswar, Apr 23 (PTI) BJD MLA Simarani Nayak on Tuesday joined the BJP after being denied a nomination from her Hindon constituency.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal welcomed her to the party.

The BJD on Monday named Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo as its candidate for the Hindol assembly seat.

"I worked for the BJD for around 10 years, but my efforts were weighed against money. I have no money, no mines, and no industry. Therefore, I was not given a ticket by the BJD," alleged Nayak, a two-term MLA.

She joined a long list of BJD leaders who have quit the party ahead of the twin elections, to the assembly and the Lok Sabha.

They are Jaydev MLA Arabinda Dhali, Telkoi's MLA Premanda Nayak, Athamallick legislator Ramesh Chandra Sai and Soro MLA Parsuram Dhada.

BJD MPs Bhartruhari Mahtab and Anubhav Mohanty have also quit the party and joined the BJP.

Odisha will vote in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls simultaneously in four phases, starting on May 13.

The state has 21 Lok Sabha seats and a 147-member assembly. PTI AAM AAM SOM