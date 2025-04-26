Odisha: BJD MP courts controversy over remark on religion profiling by terrorists

Bhubaneswar, Apr 26 (PTI) Opposition BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo faced backlash on Saturday after making contentious remarks about the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, including a tourist from Odisha.

Speaking to television journalists, Deo remarked that it would have been impossible for the attackers to determine the religion of each victim before opening fire.

"It may be my speculation, but it is impossible to enquire the religion of each tourist before killing them," she said.

Her remarks drew sharp criticism from the BJP, with state Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan condemning the remark as "insensitive." "Such insensitive remarks have no place in politics. People should reject such comments and the leader," he said.

Harichandan also accused Deo of mocking the grief of the victims’ families. "This mindset is not acceptable," he added.

In response, Deo defended her comments, saying her intention was misunderstood.

"I have not said anything wrong. I just said that during the brief duration of the attacks, it would not be possible to inquire about victims’ religious identities," she clarified.

"Terrorists are not linked to any religion," she added.

Adding to the fray, senior BJD leader and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra remarked, "Those who mock others deserve to be mocked." PTI AAM AAM MNB