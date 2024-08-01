Odisha: BJP, BJD in war of words over Mamata Mohanta switching sides

Bhubaneswar, Aug 1 (PTI) Protests were held in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Thursday against Mamata Mohanta who quit the BJD and joined the BJP.

Led by BJD leaders, a large number of Kudumi women gathered at the Biju Patnaik Chhak in Rairangpur town and burnt the effigy of the former Rajya Sabha MP, claiming that she betrayed the community.

BJD leader Ratikant Parikshya said his party had nothing to do with the protests.

"People belonging to the Kudumi community protested against Mohanta. We had no role in it," he claimed.

Mohanta joined the BJP in New Delhi, a day after resigning as a Rajya Sabha member and quitting the Naveen Patnaik-led party.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, BJD leader Sarojini Hembram claimed that Mohanta not only betrayed the people of Mayurbhanj but also those of her community.

"BJD president Naveen Patnaik had sent her to Rajya Sabha to raise the voice of Kudumi people at the national level. However, she has betrayed the community by resigning from the Upper House of Parliament," she said.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty alleged that Mohanta worked for the BJP during the simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the state assembly.

"BJP has lured Mohanta to increase its tally in Rajya Sabha as it did in some other states. The BJP has to pay a heavy price for this conspiracy," he claimed.

State BJP leader Bisheswar Tudu said there was no need for his party to lure an MP when it was in power in the state as well as at the Centre.

"Why the BJP will hatch any conspiracy when it is in power in both places? Had it been the election time, it could have been possible. But after elections, there is no point in luring anyone to join the BJP," he said.

Tudu, a former Union minister, said it was possible that Mohanta was feeling suffocated in the BJD as the leaders of the party had no right to express themselves.

BJP MLA Ashok Mohanty claimed that BJD leaders lost trust in Patnaik.

"He was in power in Odisha for 24 years. However, his former ministers, MPs and MLAs do not have confidence in him. This was the reason for Mohanta's resignation and joining the BJP," he added. PTI AAM CORR AAM SOM