Odisha: BJP calls upon tribal MPs, MLAs to adopt 20-25 villages each

Bhubaneswar, Oct 9 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Odisha on Thursday called upon its tribal MPs and MLAs to adopt 20-25 villages each in their respective constituencies and accelerate development work in those areas.

The party, which has five Lok Sabha MPs and 16 MLAs from the Scheduled Tribe reserved constituencies in Odisha, imparted training to them at a workshop of the Tribal Cluster Development Project (TCDP) at the state BJP headquarters.

The workshop was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also hails from the tribal community.

The workshop was attended by BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh, state president Manmohan Samal, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, national organiser V Satish, state in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, party co-in-charge Lata Usendi, national president of Scheduled Tribes Morcha, Samir Oraon, among others.

The chief minister highlighted the importance of TCDP in enhancing the livelihoods of tribal populations through skill development, entrepreneurship, and value chain integration.

The Tribal Cluster Development Project, a scheme of the central government, targets areas with a high tribal population to promote entrepreneurship and connect artisans to wider markets through TRIFED and TRIBES INDIA.

The cluster-based model has shown positive results, improving incomes and reviving traditional livelihoods among tribal communities, the party leaders claimed.

Briefing reporters, BJP MP Anant Nayak said, "The tribals could not develop for so many decades because the people sitting in air-conditioned rooms were imposing projects on them. However, now, tribals are given opportunities to take decisions as per the needs of their region. The TCDP's purpose is to empower tribal leaders and develop their regions." He said the tribal MPs and MLAs were encouraged to adopt at least 20 to 25 villages in their respective constituencies and focus on their development.

He said the MPs and MLAs will select tribal villages and identify the main problems in those habitations to resolve them.

"The workshop discussed ideas on how to develop the area according to the wishes of the tribals, without imposing plans on them," he said.