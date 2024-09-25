Odisha BJP govt ‘betrayed’ beneficiaries of social security schemes: Congress

Bhubaneswar, Sep 25 (PTI) The Odisha Congress on Wednesday criticised the BJP government in the state for allegedly betraying the beneficiaries of social security schemes by altering its pre-election promises of increasing pension.

Senior Congress leader Jayadev Jena said the BJP had vowed to raise the monthly social security pension to Rs 3,500 in its manifesto but later modified this commitment, limiting the increase to those aged over 80 and persons with over 80 per cent disabilities.

Jena said very few people fit this narrow criteria, arguing that this decision effectively betrays other beneficiaries aged 60 to 79.

"It seems the government does not want to enhance social security pensions for the people of Odisha," he said.

He also criticised the state government over a recent incident involving a 70-year-old woman who had to crawl nearly 2 km to her panchayat office to collect her pension.

A video of Pathuri Dehury, from Raisuan gram panchayat in Keonjhar district, went viral, prompting Jena to express concern about the socio-economic conditions in the Chief Minister's home district.

Jena, who hails from Keonjhar, described the district as neglected across various sectors, including health and education, despite its significant mineral wealth contributing substantial revenue to the state.

He noted issues such as high school dropout rates, with over 80 per cent of residents living below the poverty line, and a lack of qualified doctors and teachers.

Current government data indicates that 36.75 lakh beneficiaries receive social security pensions under the Madhu Babu Pension Yojna (MBPY), while 20.33 lakh are covered under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP).

The government plans to increase the pension amount for about 5.26 lakh beneficiaries who are either over 80 or have significant disabilities. PTI BBM BBM MNB