Odisha BJP govt renames 24 schemes launched by previous BJD regime: CM Majhi tells Assembly

Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 (PTI) The Odisha BJP government has renamed 21 schemes launched by the previous BJD regime, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told the assembly on Thursday.

The BJP government took oath on June 12 after defeating the 24-year-old Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in the assembly elections.

In a written reply to a query by BJD legislator Tusharkanti Behera, the Chief Minister said the state government has renamed 21 existing schemes and launched seven new ones.

According to a statement, the BJP government has rebranded eight schemes that were named after the late Biju Patnaik, father of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The eight renamed schemes are Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, Biju Setu Yojana, Biju Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana (distribution of laptop), Biju Saharanchal Vidyutikaran Yojana (BSVY), Biju KBK, Biju Kandhamal ‘o’ Gajapati Yojana and Biju Sishu Surakhya Yojana (BSSY).

Similarly, the new government has also renamed Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (Kalia), the flagship cash incentive scheme for farmers launched by the previous BJD government ahead of the 2019 elections.

KALIA has been branded as CM-KISAN in line with the PM-KISAN scheme implemented by the Modi government at the Centre.

KALIA Scholarship and ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ (AONO) schemes have been renamed as ‘Krishi Vidya Nidhi Yojana’ and ‘Viksit Gaon Viksit Odisha’, Majhi said.

The ‘Mo School Abhiyaan’ and ‘Mo College Abhiyaan’ schemes are now called ‘Panchasakha Sikhya Setu’ and ‘Ama Gaurav Ama College’.

Among other schemes, Livestock Health & Disease Control (LHDC), BSKY and BSSY have been rebranded as Goal for Management and Treatment of Animals (GOMATA), Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana and Jashoda.

The Chief Minister also informed the House that the government has launched seven new schemes such as Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya, Corpus Fund for Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Samrudha Krushaka Yojana, Subhadra Yojana, Madho Singh Haath Kharch, Odia Asmita Corpus Fund, and the Establishment of Paediatric Cancer Facilities. PTI BBM BBM MNB