Odisha BJP launches campaign to collect people's suggestions for poll manifesto

Bhubaneswar, March 3 (PTI) The Odisha BJP on Sunday launched a campaign to collect people's suggestions for its manifesto ahead of the assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal launched the 'Viksit Odisha, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra' campaign at the party office, in the presence of the party's election in-charge for Odisha, Vijaypal Singh Tomar, and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarang.

Samal announced that the campaign, scheduled to continue until March 15, aims to reach out to one crore people to collect suggestions for the election manifesto.

The party will to deploy two campaign vehicles for each parliamentary constituency, equipped with boxes where people can submit their written suggestions, a party leader said.

Additionally, suggestions can be submitted through the NaMo app or by dialing 9090902024 and leaving a voice message, the party said.

Highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Samal said 222 out of 235 promises made during the 2019 general elections have been implemented. He assured that the BJP would fulfill its promises in its third term as well. PTI BBM BBM MNB