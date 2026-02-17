Odisha BJP launches training drive for party workers

Bhubaneswar, Feb 17 (PTI) Ahead of the three-tier panchayat polls scheduled early next year, the Odisha BJP on Tuesday launched a training drive for its workers in Bhubaneswar.

The programme, titled Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan, was held at the party’s state headquarters and attended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, state BJP president Manmohan Samal, state in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, MLAs and other party office-bearers.

Noting that training is part of BJP’s regular activities, party’s state general secretary Biranchi Narayan Tripathy said the objective of the exercise is to develop physical, mental, intellectual and political acumen of the workers. He, however, clarified it had nothing to do with any election.

"This year, training programmes will be organised for workers, MLAs and MPs of all seven fronts across 1,052 mandals and 37 organisational districts, from the district to the state level," he said.

Tripathy said the training camps would emphasise discipline, principles and ideals for nation-building.

"Workers will be taught to put the nation first, the organisation next and the individual last," he said. PTI AAM AAM MNB