Odisha: BJP leads in 10 LS seats, BJD ahead in two, Congress in one

Bhubaneswar: The BJP was ahead in 10 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, while the BJD was leading in two parliamentary seats and the Congress was ahead in one constituency, as per initial trends.

BJP candidates were ahead of their rivals in Keonjhar, Puri, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Sundergarh, Bhubaneswar, Jagatsinghpur and Kalahandi Lok Sabha seats.

Congress candidate Saptagiri Ulaka was leading in Koraput, while BJD nominees were ahead in Nabarangpur and Kandhamal parliamentary seats, according to initial trends available so far.

In Nabarangpur, BJD candidate Pradeep Maji was ahead of his nearest rival Balabhadra Majhi of the BJP.