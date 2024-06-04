Odisha: BJP leads in 18 LS seats, BJD in 2 Congress in 1 seat

Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP is leading in 18 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, election officials said.

While BJD candidates are leading in only two seats- Kandhamal and Jajpur, Congress is leading in Koraput constituency.

A tough contest is witnessed in Bhubaneswar and Nabarabgpur Lok Sabha seats as the trend changes frequently.

Among prominent BJP leaders, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan is leading by 33,808 votes over his nearest rival Pranab Prakash Das of the BJD in Sambalpur seat.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra is also leading by 36,956 votes over his nearest rival Arup Patnaik of the BJD in Puri.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi is leading over her nearest rival Manmath Routray of the BJD by a thin margin of 10,342 votes.

BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda is leading over his nearest rival Ansuman Mohanty of the BJD by 3508 votes in Kendrapara constituency.

The BJP candidates are ahead in Berhampur, Aska, Puri, Jagtsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi Lok Sabha seats.

Congress candidate Saptagiri Ulaka is leading in Koraput by 16489 votes over his nearest rival Kausalya Hikaka of the BJD. PTI AAM BBM ACD AAM NN