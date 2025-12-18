Odisha BJP MLAs urge CM Majhi to 'reconsider' 3-fold salary hike of lawmakers

Bhubaneswar, Dec 18 (PTI) Amidst public criticism over the threefold hike in salaries and allowances of Odisha legislators, ruling BJP MLAs on Thursday urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reconsider the proposal.

In a written petition to Majhi, the BJP legislators said the Bills passed unanimously in the Assembly on December 9 to enhance the salaries and allowances of MLAs, the chief minister, deputy chief ministers, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, ministers and others should be reconsidered.

"The BJP MLAs at a meeting with the chief minister here today urged him to reconsider the proposed hike in the salary and allowance of the lawmakers. They have written a letter requesting the CM to reconsider the move, respecting the public opinion," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling told reporters.

Apart from the MLAs and the chief minister, the meeting was also attended by BJP state president Manmohan Samal and party’s general secretary (Organisation) Manas Kumar Mohanty.

Mahaling said the meeting elaborately discussed the matter relating to the hike in the salary and allowances of MLAs and the public views in this regard.

The meeting also discussed the political impact of the decision to enhance the monthly package of MLAs from Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 3.45 lakh.

Though the Bills were passed unanimously, they were yet to get assent of the governor.

Several people and organisations, including CPI(M), have submitted petitions to the governor urging him not to give assent in view of the adverse public opinion.

Sources said the meeting also discussed BJD president Naveen Patnaik's move to forgo the enhanced salary and allowances.

CPI(M) Laxman Munda was the lone lawmaker, who abstained from the House when the Bills were passed.

Social media users highlighted the income gap between legislators and the people they represent, noting that an MLA’s annual income now stands at about Rs 41.4 lakh.

Four Bills related to salary hike of lawmakers - Odisha Legislative Assembly Members' Salary, Allowances and Pension (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker's Salary and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Odisha Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker's Salary and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Odisha Ministers' Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025 - are awaiting assent of the governor. PTI AAM AAM MNB