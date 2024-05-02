Odisha BJP moves EC against IPS officer over MCC 'violation'

Bhubaneswar, May 2 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday lodged a complaint to the Election Commission against a senior IPS officer, alleging that the police officer violated the model code of conduct (MCC) and demanding his transfer outside Odisha.

A delegation of state BJP leaders submitted a petition before the Odisha chief electoral officer and complained that IPS officer Ashish Singh violated MCC.

"The commission had previously transferred Singh from his earlier position of the IGP, central range, Odisha. However, he continued activities in favour of the BJD," BJP spokesperson Satyabrata Panda alleged.

The saffron party urged the EC to seize Singh’s phone immediately and initiate a probe into his conduct.

The party also demanded his transfer outside the state to ensure free and fair elections.

“Singh has been helping the ruling BJD in transporting black money through police officials to influence the election. The police officer is also accused of threatening rival candidates of BJD over the telephone,” the BJP leader alleged.

Meanwhile, the BJD has submitted a petition before the EC, alleging that BJP workers have attacked four of its youth leaders in Nayagarh district.

"The incident raises serious concern about the integrity of the electoral process and the safety of citizens exercising their democratic rights," the party said in its petition.

The BJD urged the EC to take immediate action against the perpetrators and ensure that justice is served. PTI BBM BBM BDC