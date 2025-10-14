Odisha BJP MP slams Mamata over remarks on female boarders venturing out late at night

Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) Odisha BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who met the Durgapur ‘gangrape’ victim in hospital in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman on Tuesday, criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on female boarders venturing out late at night.

He claimed that such comments were made to protect the criminals.

Sarangi, who arrived in Durgapur in the afternoon with a team of BJP workers, was earlier reportedly stopped by the hospital's security personnel, leading to an argument between the two sides.

The BJP MP from Balasore, along with a few party workers from Balasore, however, met the woman in the hospital in the afternoon.

"Today, I checked with the authorities, and they told me that the victim had gone out within the permissible time. Then how could the Bengal CM claim she was out at 12:30 at night? How could she make such a statement? This is only to protect the criminals," Sarangi alleged.

"I have seen our daughter inside the hospital. She is suffering from severe mental and physical trauma," he told reporters.

The second-year student hailing from Odisha's Jaleswar was allegedly raped outside the campus of a private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when she went out with one of her friends for dinner.

Police have so far arrested six people for their alleged involvement in the crime.

The CM had on Sunday said: "She was studying in a private medical college. Whose responsibility is it? How did she come out at 12.30 at night? Students staying in hostels, especially those who have come to West Bengal to study from outside, are expected to follow the rules of the hostels.

“They should avoid venturing out late at night, although they have the fundamental right to go wherever they want.” The BJP MP said the medical student, who came to another state to pursue her dreams, had to face an incident “that is nothing less than inhuman”.

"We have seen a similar incident when a doctor was gangraped in the RG Kar hospital. This incident should have made Mamata Banerjee's blood boil. Instead, she is giving out such statements," Sarangi asserted. PTI SCH RBT