Odisha: BJP mulls reopening few high-profile murder cases

Bhubaneswar, Aug 14 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Odisha is contemplating reopening a few high-profile murder cases, including the brutal assassination of former minister and BJD leader Naba Das, as people were “not satisfied” with the outcome of investigations.

“We will reopen certain cases, particularly the killings of Naba Das, Kalahandi lady teacher Mamita Meher and VHP leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati. The people were not satisfied with the outcome of the probe into the cases,” Odisha’s Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said.

He was speaking to reporters here upon his return from the national capital.

“The state government was to reopen such cases for the satisfaction of the people,” he added. PTI AAM RBT