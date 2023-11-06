Odisha: BJP names presidents for its 36 organisational districts

Bhubaneswar, Nov 6 (PTI) The BJP in Odisha on Monday announced the names of presidents for its 36 organisational districts, seven months after Manmohan Samal was appointed the state chief.

Babu Singh was made the BJP president of Bhubaneswar, while Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra was appointed the chief of Khurda district. Lalatendu Badu was made the head of Cuttack Nagar, Prakash Behera the president of Cuttack Sadar and Asrit Patnaik was appointed the BJP president of Puri.

Umakant Mohapatra will be the BJP president of Balasore, Hemant Padhi of Bhadrak, Aswin Kumar Sarangi of Bargarh, Shibaji Mohanty of Balangir, Naresh Mohapatra of Dhenkanal and MLA K Narayan Rao will head the party in Gajapati district.

Samal, who was made the Odisha president of the BJP in March, had in August announced the names of 35 office bearers of the party's state unit, including 10 vice presidents and five general secretaries. PTI AAM AAM SOM