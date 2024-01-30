Odisha BJP to launch 'Gaon Chalo' campaign from February 9

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (PTI) The Odisha BJP unit will undertake a three-day 'Gaon Chalo' (go to village) campaign from February 9 to tell the people about different schemes launched by the central government in the last 10 years, a party leader said.

BJP state vice-president Golap Mohapatra on Monday said that the 'Gaon Chalo' campaign aims to increase the saffron party's vote share to more than 50 per cent in Odisha.

He said the BJP leaders will interact with about one crore people during the campaign.

During the campaign, elected MLAs, MPs, panchayat and urban bodies functionaries of BJP will spend at least a day in the villages assigned to them and make people aware of different central government schemes launched during the last 10 years.

This apart, the party workers will also verify whether the assistance and benefits provided by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre are reaching the beneficiaries. The people will be sensitized about the implementation of the welfare schemes of the Centre.

Mohapatra alleged that BJD leaders were "misappropriating" the Central assistance.