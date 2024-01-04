Odisha: BJP's 12-hour Kalahandi bandh over farmers’ woes passes off peacefully

Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Jan 4 (PTI) The 12-hour bandh called by the BJP in Odisha's Kalahandi district in support of farmers hit normal life on Thursday, with markets and educational institutions remaining shut and vehicles off the roads, police said.

Emergency services were exempt from the bandh, which was mostly peaceful, police said.

The bandh was called by the opposition BJP demanding justice for farmers who allegedly face problems at different government paddy procurement centres. The saffron party demanded relief from ‘katni chatni’ (deduction of certain amount of paddy) by millers during paddy procurement.

They also claimed that farmers were forced to go for distress sale of cotton and demanded lowering of electricity tariff and removal of country liquor manufacturing units in the district.

BJP district unit president Artatran Mohapatra said the party called the bandh against the government’s "anti-farmer" policies.

"The bandh was aimed at awakening the government from slumber as millers looted the farmers," he said. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB