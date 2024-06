Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda was leading in the Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha by 13,714 votes on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Election Commission.

Anshusman Mohanty of the BJD was at the second spot, while Congress candidate Siddharth Swarup Dash was in the third position. PTI AAM AAM SOM