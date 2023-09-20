Odisha boat capsize incident: 3 missing fishermen yet to be traced

Paradeep (Odisha), Sep 20 (PTI) Three fishermen, who went missing after their boat capsized in Odisha’s Paradip, are yet to be traced, an official said on Wednesday.

A fishing boat named ‘Ma Basulei Bharasha-2’ with registration number IND-OR-04-MM-160, owned by Kalandi Biswal, had capsized in Paradip Neherubangla river estuary on Tuesday afternoon. Out of eight fishermen on board at the time of the accident, five were successfully rescued while three remain missing, the official said.

Despite challenging conditions with strong currents in the estuary due to a low-pressure system, the Odisha Marine Fish Producers Association (OMFPA) dispatched a boat and rescued three individuals from the sea, while the Paradip port marine department managed to save two others.

Following requests by local residents and OMFPA for immediate helicopter assistance to rescue the missing fishermen, the Indian Coast Guard had deployed two helicopters and ships to find them.

With rough seas and low visibility due to fog and darkness in the evening, the search operation resumed on Wednesday morning. However, despite all efforts, the three persons are yet to be traced, said an official of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC). PTI COR BBM BBM MNB