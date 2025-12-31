Odisha: Bodies of 2 youths with injury marks found in garage

Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 (PTI) Odisha Police have recovered the bodies of two youths with injury marks in a garage in Cuttack district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased persons have been identified as Prasant Kumar Jena (23) and Mohammad Soheb (21), both from Choudwar police station area.

The bodies of the two youths were found tied to a pillar with a rope, a police officer said.

The bodies have been seized and sent for post-mortem examination.

Cuttack (Rural) Superintendent of Police Vinit Agrawal said that a case has been registered with Tangi police station and an investigation has been launched.

Following a preliminary probe, police suspect the duo was tortured to death.