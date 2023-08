Balasore (Odisha), Aug 8 (PTI) Police on Tuesday recovered the bodies of two ‘kanwariyas' (devotees of Lord Shiva), who were swept away in Salandi river in Balasore while taking a holy dip, officials said.

Advertisment

After 22 hours of search, the bodies were fished out by divers, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Subrat Mahakud (21) and Rajesh Sahu (26).

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR AAM RBT