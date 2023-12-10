Odisha: Bodies of two siblings found in well

Bhubaneswar, Dec 10 (PTI) The bodies of two siblings, aged three and five, were found in an abandoned well in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Ranjit Pradhan (5) and Sanjit Pradhan (3), sons of Kampani Pradhan of Bimbolo Natakata village, were missing since Saturday.

The deceased boys' father said he and his wife had gone to their paddy fields on Saturday, leaving at home four sons and one daughter. Upon return, they found that their two sons were missing.

The parents searched for their missing children but could not trace them. The next morning, their bodies were found in the well.

Police suspect that the children might have accidentally fallen into the well while playing near it, and subsequently drowned. Their bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem examination. PTI BBM BBM ACD