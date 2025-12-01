Odisha: Body of student found hanging in KIIT hostel room, probe underway

Bhubaneswar, Dec 1 (PTI) The body of a first-year B Tech student of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) was found hanging in his hostel room here, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Yadav (18), a Computer Science student, who hailed from Raipur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

"His body was found hanging in the hostel room," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sonal Singh Parmar told reporters.

The ACP said that the incident had taken place on Sunday, and the body was recovered by the personnel of Infocity Police Station. The family members of the deceased student have been informed, he said.

Parmar said the police are investigating into the case from all angles to ascertain the cause of the student's death.

The Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, in a statement said that it was informed regarding the death of the student around 10.45 pm on Sunday.

The body was taken to KIMS Hospital, where the attending doctors declared Yadav dead. An unnatural death case has been registered at Infocity Police Station, the statement said.

The police have seized the mobile phone and laptop of the deceased as part of the investigation. The hostel room has also been sealed.

Adequate police personnel were deployed near the KIIT to maintain law and order, officials said.

This was the third such incident on the KIIT campus here in 2025, after a Nepalese woman was found hanging in February , and another female student from the same country died on May 1, police said.

BJP MLA Saroj Padhi expressed concern over the frequent “student suicide cases” in KIIT.

"We will place a demand before the chief minister to take stringent action against those responsible for the death of the students in KIIT," Padhi told reporters.

KIIT was yet to make any statement on the incident.