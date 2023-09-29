Odisha braces up to tackle low pressure-induced rainfall situation

Bhubaneswar, Sept 29 (PTI) With the IMD forecasting heavy rainfall across Odisha from Saturday following the formation of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the state government has braced itself to tackle any situation arising out of it. The low pressure area (LOPAR) now lies over northeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal and is likely to become well marked and move northwestwards towards north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts during the next 48 hours, the national weather agency said.

Advertisment

The heavy rainfall due to it across Odisha from Saturday may cause inundation of low-lying areas, flash flood and landslide in some places, it said.

“Under the influence of Thursday’s cyclonic circulation over Myanmar and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area was formed on Friday morning over northeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It now persists over the same region.

"The system is likely to become a well-marked low pressure area and move northwestwards towards north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts during the next 48 hours,” the IMD said in its mid-day bulletin.

Advertisment

It forecast heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) in places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Bhadrak districts till 8.30 am on Saturday.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) in a letter to the district collectors asked the administration to gear up to tackle the low pressure- induced rainfall.

“The heavy to very heavy rainfall may be reported immediately to the SRC office and submit report on any damage if it occurred due to thunderstorm, whirlwind, hailstorm, lightening immediately for the information of the government,” the SRC said in the letter to district collectors. Yellow warning (be prepared) of thunderstorm and lighting was issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada.

Advertisment

Stating that the intensity of rain is expected to increase during the next three days, The IMD issued both orange warning (be updated) and yellow warning for the state from 8.30 am of Saturday to 8.30 am of Sunday.

Orange warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) was issued for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts for Saturday.

Yellow warning of heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) was also issued for Sundergarh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Angul, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Khurda districts.

Advertisment

Thunderstorm with lightning may occur at one or two places in North Odisha, South coastal Odisha, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Balangir and Kalahandi, the bulletin said.

Apart from warning water logging in low-lying areas and underpass roads, the Met office predicted inundation of agricultural fields, occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic congestion in urban areas and damage to kutcha roads and houses during the intense spells of rain. It also warned of possibile landslides in hilly areas of the state during the four-day of intense rainfall from September 30 to October 3.

It advised farmers to postpone fertiliser and chemicals application in agricultural fields and keep their livestock in safe places.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said during the last 24 hours the state recorded an average of 3.3 mm rainfall with maximum of 59 mm downpour at Lamtaput in Koraput district. Gumma in Gajapati district recorded 55 mm rainfall during the period and Korukunda in Malkangiri district reported 50 mm rainfall. PTI AAM KK AAM KK