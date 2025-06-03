Odisha: Brown sugar worth Rs 40 lakh seized, four arrested

Bhubaneswar/Balasore (Odisha), Jun 3 (PTI) Four people have been arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 40 lakh seized from their possession during raids in Odisha's Balasore and Khurda districts, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police and excise officials conducted a raid late on Monday night and seized 145 grams of brown sugar from Bhograi Jagannathpur Chak area, a police officer said.

Two people were arrested and further inquiry was underway in this regard, the officer added.

The seized contraband is estimated to be around Rs 15 lakh. In addition to drugs, Rs 5,500 in cash was seized from their possession, he said.

In another incident, police arrested two persons and seized 258 grams of brown sugar worth around Rs 25 lakh from their possession in Chhannagiri Chhak in Jankia police station area in Khurda district on Monday.

"We received a tip-off about the movement of drug peddlers on a motorcycle. Acting swiftly, our police team intercepted the two-wheeler around 7 am on Monday and seized the contraband," Khurda Superintendent of Police Sagarika Nath said.

The arrested persons are both males, aged 20 and 22 years, she said.