Odisha: Brown sugar worth Rs 50 lakh seized, one arrested

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16 (PTI) Brown sugar worth Rs 50 lakh has been seized and one person arrested in Odisha's Keonjhar district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police along with local law enforcers conducted a raid in Silun Chhak in Keonjhar town police station area on Sunday night and apprehended a 37-year-old man identified as Debananda Samal.

A total of 520 gm of brown sugar worth around Rs 50 lakh was seized from his possession, an STF officer said.

The accused was handed over to Keonjhar Police for further legal action and a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered, he said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI BBM BBM ACD