Odisha budget session from Feb 13

Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 (PTI) The budget session of Odisha Assembly will start on February 13 with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati's address and will continue till April 5, a notification said on Tuesday.

The session will have 29 working days with a recession from February 22 to March 6, according to a notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

Discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address will be held on February 14 and 15 while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget on February 17 and the Appropriation Bill will be tabled on March 29, it said.

General discussion on the budget is scheduled on February 20 and 21. Reports of various Departmentally Related Standing Committees will be tabled before the House on March 7.

The discussion on demands for grants will start on March 10 and continue till March 28, the notification added. PTI BBM BBM MNB