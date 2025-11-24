Odisha cabinet approves amendments to three recruitment service rules

Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday approved amendments to three service-related rules aimed at streamlining recruitment process in the state, an official said.

The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The meeting also cleared a proposal to present a supplementary budget for 2025–26 during the winter session of the Assembly beginning November 27.

The three service rules are the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B and Group-C Specialist Posts and Services Rules, 2022, Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B and Group-C of different State Cadre Posts or Services Rules, 2022 and Amendment of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts or Services Rules, 2022. PTI AAM AAM MNB