Odisha: Campaigning for Nuapada bypoll ends

Nuapada (Odisha), Nov 9 (PTI) The high-pitched election campaign for Nuapada by-election in Odisha ended on Sunday evening after weeks of rallies and road shows by senior leaders.

The bypoll, necessitated following the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8, is the first electoral battle after the BJP formed the government in the state last year.

Though the electioneering started from the 11th day memorial meeting of the late MLA, it gained momentum after Dholakia's son Jay joined the BJP on October 11 after quitting his late father's party, BJD. Dhokalia was elected to the assembly on a BJD ticket in 2009, 2019 and 2024.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik, deputy chief ministers from Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Union minister Jual Oram, a dozen ministers and MPs and around 100 MLAs from the two states campaigned in the seat.

The seat also saw road shows for the first time.

The Congress has fielded Ghasiram Majhi, a local tribal leader who finished as runner-up in the 2024 assembly elections as an Independent candidate.

Patnaik canvassed twice in Nuapada bypoll despite his weak health condition after spinal surgery.

The party fielded its women's wing chief Snehangini Chhuria, who hails from Bargarh district, in the bypoll after Jay Dholakia joined the BJP.

Patnaik, in a poll rally, also used the word 'beimani' (betrayal) to attack the BJP candidate.

On the other hand, Majhi called Chhuria an "outsider" from Bargarh.

A total of 2.53 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 358 booths to decide the electoral fate of 14 candidates on the day of polling.