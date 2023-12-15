Odisha cash seizure: BJP stages demonstration with fake currency notes, demand CBI probe

Bhubaneswar, Dec 15 (PTI) The opposition BJP in Odisha on Friday reiterated its demand for a CBI probe into the source of unaccounted cash recovered during income-tax department raids on distilleries, with a unique protest of placing baskets containing fake currency notes on the streets here.

The party has been alleging that the over Rs 350-crore unaccounted cash recovered in the raids were set aside by the ruling BJD for the upcoming assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls.

“The liquor traders stored such a huge amount of money in collusion with BJD leaders,” claimed Bhubaneswar BJP unit president Babu Singh.

Another BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan alleged that a liquor scam worth thousands of crores of rupees could have taken place during the 23-year rule of the BJD government.

“Only a CBI probe will bring out the truth,” he asserted.

The income-tax department recently raided different places linked to an Odisha-based distillery group on charges of tax evasion, recovering unaccounted cash to the tune of around Rs 353 crore.

Reacting to the BJP’s allegations, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra said, “The BJP leadership in Delhi and in Odisha speak on different notes. The BJD is committed to the development of the state.” PTI BBM AAM RBT