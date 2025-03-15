Odisha celebrates Holi with festive fervour, CM Majhi extend greetings

Bhubaneswar: Odisha celebrated Holi on Saturday with a festive fervour amid tight security arrangements.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi celebrated the festival with police personnel in state capital Bhubaneswar.

DGP YB Khurania was also present in the programme, held at the office of the CM's Grievance Cell in the Unit 5 area of the city.

"My warmest greetings to everyone on the occasion of the sacred festival of Holi. May this festival of brotherhood and friendship fill everyone’s lives with happiness, peace and joy. I wish everyone a blessed life from Radha Govinda. #Holi," Majhi, who also holds the Home portfolio, said in a post on X.

As per tradition, Odisha celebrates the festival of colours a day after it is celebrated elsewhere.

BJP MP and actor Hema Malini joined the celebrations in the temple town of Puri.

She joined Odissi dancers in a programme organised by Puri MP Sambit Patra near the Singha Dwar of the revered Jagannath temple.

A large number of devotees had gathered in the area to enjoy the performance.

"Holi was celebrated in Mathura yesterday. Today, it is celebrated here. I am delighted to have the opportunity to play Holi here in Puri," she told reporters after offering prayers at the temple.

Some Japanese tourists also took part in the festivities in the town.

Extending greetings on the occasion, Governor Haribabu Kambhampati urged the people to enjoy the occasion by using natural colours.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik said, "Greetings and best wishes on the joyous and joyful festival of Holi. May the mercy of Lord Jagannath be upon every one. #HappyHoli."

As Patnaik is in Delhi, there was no Holi celebration at his residence Naveen Niwas.

The festival was celebrated at the offices of different political parties in Bhubaneswar.

Former state Congress president Prasad Harichandan celebrated Holi with the students of Bhima Bhoi School for the Blind in the city.

Students of NIT-Rourkela celebrated the festival with mud, known as 'Mud Bath Holi'.

Elaborate security arrangements were made across the state to ensure a peaceful Holi, police said.

Police personnel were deployed at important junctions, keeping a stringent vigil on the celebrations, they said.

To prevent incidents of drowning, people have been urged not to venture into water bodies in inebriated conditions, they added.

In the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, ghats of rivers and other waterbodies are being guarded by the police along with Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel.

While 660 police personnel were deployed in Cuttack, 600 were deployed in Bhubaneswar to ensure a safe Holi, an officer said.

"Strict action will be taken against individuals found creating disturbances under the influence of alcohol," said Cuttack DCP Rishikesh Khilari.

Flag marches were conducted in some sensitive areas of the two cities on Friday evening.