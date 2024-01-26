Odisha celebrates Republic Day

Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 (PTI) Odisha Governor Raghubar Das on Friday unfurled the national flag at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Republic Day.

Advertisment

Das then took salutes from the participating contingents at the parade in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

A total of 64 contingents, including those of the ITBP, CRPF, BSF, Fire Services, ODRAF and Odisha Home Guard participated in the parade. Jharkhand Police joined it as the guest contingent.

Four cultural groups, a team of Odisha Skating Academy performed, and tableaux of 12 key departments, including agriculture, health, education and tourism, took part in it.

The tricolour was unfurled in all districts, including Maoism-affected Malkangiri and Koraput.

"There was no report of any untoward incident from any part of the state. In Maoist-hit areas also the flag was hoisted by locals and the administration," an official of the Home Department said. PTI AAM AAM SOM