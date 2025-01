Odisha celebrates Sankranti with holy dips, visit to temples, 'Makar Chaula'

Bhubaneswar, Jan 14 (PTI) Lakhs of people across Odisha took dips in waterbodies on Tuesday morning on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Advertisment

After returning from New Delhi, Chief Minister Majhi went home in Keonjhar district and took a dip in the Baitarani river in the Patna area. He then offered prayers at the nearby Shiva temple.

Makar Sankranti, a harvest festival, is celebrated to mark the movement of the Sun northwards towards the Tropic of Cancer. It is dedicated to 'Surya' or the Sun god in the Hindu mythology.

Since the morning, devotees thronged the Hatakeshwar temple at Atri in Khurda district, Dhabaleswar temple in Cuttack, Makara Muni temple in Balasore, and Baba Baneswar temple in Sundargarh. In state capital Bhubaneswar, people offered prayers at the Lingaraj temple. All these are temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Advertisment

Rush was also seen at the pilgrim town of Puri where people gathered in large numbers for the 'darshan' of Lord Jagannath in 'Makar Chourashi Besha'. The sibling deities are adorned with garlands of colourful flowers and holy basils on this day.

A massive crowd had gathered at the Chandrabhaga beach in Konark and the centuries-old Sun Temple in the early hours to catch a glimpse of the rising sun.

In Cuttack and Rourkela, people celebrated the festival by flying colourful kites, a tradition.

Advertisment

In south Odisha, which has a sizable Telugu population, people decorated the front of their houses with 'rangoli'.

Community feasts were held in various parts of the state with 'Makar Chaula' being the main attraction. It is a sweet dish prepared with newly harvested rice, jaggery, grated coconut, banana, khua, and various fruits and milk. It is also offered to Lord Jagannath.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and the CM greeted the people on the occasion.

Advertisment

"Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. Makar Sankranti marks the northward movement of the Sun (Uttarayan). As per our culture and tradition, the worship of the Sun brings happiness and prosperity to the family and society," the CM said.

"It is not only a religious festival but a festival of brotherhood, social harmony and unity," he added. PTI BBM BBM SOM