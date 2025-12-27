Odisha: Charred body of man found inside gutted shop

Kendrapara (Odisha), Dec 27 (PTI) The charred body of a 45-year-old man was found inside his roadside shop in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Saturday, police said.

His family members and locals alleged that the shop, located in a market in Kudangagari police station area, was set afire by unidentified persons when Subas Mallik, who was a resident of Gobindapur village, was sleeping inside it.

"A case has been registered... It is suspected that the fire was caused by a short-circuit. However, the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out. A scientific team is collecting evidence from the spot and further investigation is underway," a police officer said.

Mallik's family members alleged that the door of the shop was locked from outside.

His family members and villagers staged a road blockade demanding proper investigation into the incident and arrest of the culprits.

Traffic was disrupted for some time before police and local administration intervened and convinced the protesters to lift the blockade. Police assured the agitators that strict action would be taken.