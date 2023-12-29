Odisha chief secretary PK Jena’s tenure extended for 6 months

Bhubaneswar, Dec 29 (PTI) Odisha government on Friday extended the tenure of chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena for a period of six months till June 30, 2024, an official said.

In a notification, the general administration and public grievance department said, "The service period of chief secretary PK Jena has been extended for a period of six months from January 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024".

Jena, a 1989-batch IAS officer, was scheduled to retire on December 31. He had taken charge as chief secretary from SC Mohapatra on March 1. Mohapatra was given two extensions of six months each. PTI AAM AAM MNB