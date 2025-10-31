Odisha chief secy calls for sustainable growth of handloom, handicraft artisan communities

Bhubaneswar, Oct 31 (PTI) Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja on Friday called for sustained efforts to foster innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable growth among handloom and handicraft artisan communities.

Ahuja said this while addressing at the inaugural session of two-day National Conference on Handlooms and Handicrafts, organised by the Union Ministry of Textiles here.

The chief secretary highlighted India’s illustrious textile legacy and urged all to enhance the global reach of India’s handmade sector while focusing on critical strategies like boosting supply chain efficiency and linkage, harnessing online marketing platforms and forging stronger global connections.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Veena Kumari Meena, development commissioner (Handlooms), and Amrit Raj, DC (Handcrafts), Ministry of Textiles, emphasised India’s vision to strengthen its traditional craft sectors, enhance artisan livelihoods, and position Indian handlooms and handicrafts as global symbols of sustainability and inclusive development.

Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, secretary, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Odisha, said the state government is committed to empowering weavers and artisans through initiatives that blend tradition with technology.

The two-day event aims to empower artisans, promote India’s craft economy, and strengthen the handloom and handicraft sectors through knowledge sharing, innovation, market linkages, and collaboration among states. PTI BBM BBM MNB