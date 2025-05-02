Odisha Class 10 board exam results to be announced on Friday

Cuttack, May 2 (PTI) The results of the Class 10 board examination conducted by the Odisha government will be announced on Friday, officials said.

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) president Srikant Tarai said results of the matriculation examination, including the State Open School Certificate Examination (for school dropouts) and the Madhyama Examination (for Sanskrit students) will simultaneously be published at 4 pm.

Tarai informed that the results will be available online on the BSE website from 6 pm onwards.

Students residing in areas where there are no internet facilities can get their results through mobile phones by SMS, a BSE release said on Thursday.

Around 5.5 lakh students appeared for the matriculation examination in the state earlier this year.