Odisha: Class 7 girls allege molestation, teacher detained

Kendrapara (Odisha), Jul 26 (PTI) Police on Saturday said they have detained a teacher of a government-run high school in Odisha's Kendrapara district for allegedly molesting a group of girl students.

The incident has sparked outrage in the coastal village of Dangamal.

Marine police station at Talchua has detained the accused teacher after the headmaster of Naga Narayan high school in Dangamal informed the police of the teacher's advances on a group of class 7 girl students.

"We have detained the accused and are interrogating him. However no FIR has been lodged in this connection. We are in touch with parents of the victim girls and they have consented to file a complaint in this connection," inspector-in-charge of Talchua marine police station Bimal Mallick said.

Mallick, however, refused to give further details keeping in view the sensitive nature of the case.