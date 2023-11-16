Odisha: Clerk held for taking bribe from teacher

Jajpur (Odisha), Nov 16 (PTI) Vigilance sleuths on Thursday arrested a clerk of a government high school on charges of receiving a bribe from a retired teacher in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

He was apprehended by the vigilance sleuths while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from a retired teacher, an official said.

The Vigilance Department said that the teacher after retiring from the service, had approached the clerk to prepare his pending arrear bills and pension papers to get post-retirement benefits.

The accused had demanded Rs 4,000 from him to get his pension paperwork done. The retired teacher then contacted the anti-corruption wing for the same.

The clerk was caught red-handed by the vigilance sleuths when he was taking the bribe from the retired teacher in his office, the department said.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the accused and seized by the sleuths.

The accused works as the clerk of Kabirpur High School in Jajpur block in the district. PTI COR AAM AAM BDC