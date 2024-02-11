Odisha CM announces bonus, incentives for kendu leaf pluckers, binders

Bhubaneswar, Feb 11 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced significant financial assistance for kendu leaf pluckers, binders, and others involved in the trade, amounting to Rs 150 crore.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), kendu leaf pluckers will receive a 50 per cent bonus during the crop season this year, which is double the amount compared to last year. This bonus will be directly deposited into their bank accounts starting from April, the statement added.

Additionally, a 10 per cent incentive has been announced for binders and temporary workers.

Moreover, the price of kendu leaf bundles has been increased, with a bundle of 20 leaves now priced at Rs 1.60, up from Rs 1.40, and a bundle of 40 leaves now priced at Rs 3.20, up from Rs 2.80, the statement said.

Furthermore, travel and cycle allowances for temporary workers have been raised by 50%, and the age limit for availing benefits of social security schemes has been extended to 62 from the previous limit of 60, it said.

In a move to support the families of kendu leaf workers, the state government has decided to provide Rs 25,000 as assistance for the marriage of a daughter of a kendu leaf worker, with each worker eligible for this benefit for a maximum of two daughters, it added. PTI BBM BBM MNB