Odisha CM announces interest-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh for SHGs

Bhubaneswar, Feb 27 (PTI) Ahead of the upcoming general elections for Lok Sabha and Odisha assembly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for members of self-help groups (SHGs) under the Mission Shakti programme.

Patnaik, who made the announcement while inaugurating a Mission Shakti Bazaar, said interest-free loans would encourage entrepreneurship among women, advancing the Mission Shakti movement in the state.

The bazaar aims to facilitate the marketing of SHG products across the state, he added.

Additionally, Patnaik released Rs 145 crore towards interest refunds.

He also outlined plans to establish 5,000 Mission Shakti Bazaars over the next five years, allocating Rs 730 crore to 70 lakh women SHG members, and Rs 1.5 lakh to Mission Shakti leaders for buying uniforms and blazers.

Patnaik highlighted that SHGs received Rs 15,000 crore in loans this year and will receive Rs 75,000 crore over the next five years for the purpose.

Patnaik expressed his commitment to the programme, emphasising the state government's dedication to women's development, considering them integral to the formation of the New Odisha.

The Mission Shakti Bazaar will offer over 1,000 products including handicrafts, handlooms, food products, forest products, health and personal care items, traditional jewelry, and home and kitchen products both online and offline.

Mission Shakti secretary Sukata Kartikeyan Rout highlighted that interest-free loans for SHGs have bolstered women's economic power, enabling them to go on exposure trips to enhance their entrepreneurial skills. PTI AAM AAM MNB