Odisha CM announces Rs 3 lakh ex gratia for Sundergarh accident victims' families

Bhubaneswar, Dec 18 (PTI) Expressing grief over the death of five persons in a road accident near Sundergarh in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

The assistance will be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), chief minister’s office said in a statement.

Five persons of Sundergarh district died after a speeding truck hit the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in near Telendihi village on Sunday afternoon.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons and wished them speedy recovery. PTI BBM BBM MNB