Odisha CM appears before ‘demon king’s court’, informs him about govt projects in Bargarh

Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has appeared before the “court of demon king Kansa” and informed the mythical ruler about the 123 development projects worth Rs 1,362 crore his government has launched for Bargarh district.

Majhi on Tuesday night joined the annual ‘Dhanu Jatra’ festival at Bargarh, considered the world’s largest open-air theatre, focused on the defeat of King Kansa by Lord Krishna.

Riding an elephant, the chief minister presented himself at the ‘Darbar’ (royal court) of Kansa, which is being played as part of the Dhanu Jatra. He was asked by the demon king about the steps he has taken for the development of Mathura Nagari. Bargarh is termed as Mathura, where Lord Krishna exhibited his power.

Majhi told him about the 123 development projects worth Rs 1,362 crore that have been launched, while announcing four others with an outlay of about Rs 380 crore.

The chief minister informed the demon king that he has laid foundation stones for 85 projects worth Rs 980.58 crore, while 38 development projects costing Rs 382.26 crore were inaugurated in the district.

Majhi said that his government has launched women centric scheme like Subhadra Yojana under which 3,41,614 women of Bargarh have received financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each per annum. He also stated that during the 2024-25 kharif and rabi seasons, paddy procurement from 2,41,135 farmers amounted to nearly 13.99 lakh metric tonnes, with payments and input assistance totalling Rs 4,338 crore, he said.

The demon king then expressed happiness over the work of the chief minister.

The CM also announced several new projects for Bargarh, including the construction of a sewage treatment plant on the Jira River, development of a vending zone at Hatpada, construction of a modern bus terminal, and an inland water reservoir at Grindola. The four projects will involve an expenditure of about Rs 380 crore.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Majhi said Dhanu Jatra is a model of India’s “cultural economy”.

This festival is an example of spirituality embedded in social life, he said and announced an increase in the state grant for the festival from Rs one crore to Rs 1.5 crore. More than 200 prominent artists taking part in the Dhanu Jatra were honoured with Rs 10,000 each.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for the Rangamahal (theatre complex) for the annual Dhanu Jatra, to be built at a cost of around Rs 12.80 crore.

“The state government has been taking measures to secure UNESCO recognition for the festival,” Majhi said.

On the occasion, the chief minister also gave a call against corruption from the symbolic court of Kansa.

Dhanu Jatra is an 11-day festival, and the CM joined it on the seventh day. PTI AAM NN