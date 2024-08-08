Odisha CM asks Coal India subsidiary MCL to give priority to local employment

Bhubaneswar, Aug 8 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asked Coal India subsidiary MCL and other central PSUs in the sector to give priority to engage local people as the state accounts for 20 per cent of the domestic dry fuel production.

Majhi also directed the authorities concerned to ensure the opening of Talcher Medical College in collaboration with Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd at the earliest.

The chief minister held a meeting with Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena here on Wednesday. Coal India Chairman PM Prasad and top officials of Neyveli Lignite Corporation and MCL were also present there.

Stating that 20 per cent of the total coal production in the country is from Odisha, Meena said the Centre is committed to the development of the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given instructions in this direction.

The coal secretary also highlighted various projects in Odisha and said importance was being given to minimise pollution with the use of modern technology in new projects.

During the meeting, emphasis was given on backfilling and recovery of used ore, a statement issued by the CMO said.

The chief minister also raised the issue related to the development of local areas through the corporate social responsibility fund.

The MCL has committed to provide funds for the development of sports infrastructure, tourism and other sectors in the state, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Meena chaired a periodic review meeting of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd in Sambalpur.

MCL also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the 'SAKSHAM' project with the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

Under the CSR initiative, MCL is going to provide Rs 7.5 crore for 500 e-rickshaws to be distributed among needy physically-challenged people of Odisha, empowering their lives and enabling them to earn livelihood with dignity. PTI AAM BDC