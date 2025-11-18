Odisha CM asks district collectors to keep away from 'shadow of corruption'

Bhubaneswar, Nov 18 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday asked district collectors to keep themselves away from the 'shadow of corruption' and made it clear that he would not tolerate if the government's image is tarnished by unethical practices.

Majhi said this while addressing the two-day annual District Collector-SP joint conference here. He issued at least nine instructions to the district collectors with a strong warning on corruption as top of his agenda.

"The state government will certainly provide all support to district collectors, but will not tolerate corruption, negligence and inefficiencies. I will not tolerate it at all if the government's image is tarnished due to the corrupt practice of officers at whatever level," Majhi said.

Majhi said, "But, it is noticed that some young officers and toppers of UPSC and OPSC indulged in corruption, notwithstanding their long career ahead. Our government adopts zero tolerance towards corruption," he said.

The chief minister noted that the state's anti-corruption vigilance wing is in "super active" mode and doing its best to eliminate corruption. "Please keep yourself away from the shadow of corruption," Majhi said.

The chief minister also urged collectors to increase field visits, actively engage with citizens, and prioritise grievance redressal at the district level.

He also suggested the district authorities to use technology for efficient administration and wider dissemination of government initiatives through social media.

The conference was also addressed by deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and development commissioner Anu Garg. PTI AAM AAM RG