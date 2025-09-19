Odisha CM asks officials to make flawless arrangements for PM's visit to state on Sep 27

Bhubaneswar, Sep 19 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday directed secretaries of various departments to ensure a flawless arrangement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on September 27.

Besides attending the national level “Seva Parva” programme in Berhampur, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and dedicate several welfare projects from Odisha, an official release issued by the CMO said.

Sewa Parv is a national initiative to celebrate the spirit of Seva (service) as the truest form of patriotism, contributing to the end goal of Viksit Bharat.

The projects to be launched by Modi include capacity expansion of eight IITs in the country, doubling of Koraput-Baiguda and Manabar-Koraput-Gorapur railway lines, inauguration of Sambalpur-Sarla flyover, launch of countrywide indigenous 4G network services by BSNL, and declaration of world-class super specialty status to state hospitals, it said.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Rangelunda near Berhampur town to attend the national-level 'Seva Parv' programme at 11 am.

Majhi asked the departments to make the Prime Minister's visit a success and ensure proper security arrangements, public participation, and smooth execution of the programme.

Deployment of security forces and other issues related to Modi’s visit were also discussed at the meeting. PTI AAM NN