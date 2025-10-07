Odisha CM asks police to ensure exemplary punishment for Panda's killers

Bhubaneswar/Berhampur, Oct 7 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday expressed grief over the brutal murder of advocate and BJP leader Pitabash Panda in Berhampur and directed police to ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits.

Panda (50) was shot dead by unidentified miscreants near his residence at Brahma Nagar in Berhampur town on Monday night. Two bike-borne men allegedly fired at him from close range while he was standing on a roadside, police said.

The chief minister, who is also in charge of the Home department, condemned the brutal murder and said that there was no place for violence in the peaceful state like Odisha. He directed the police administration to identify the criminals involved and ensure exemplary punishment.

The chief minister also extended his deep condolences to the bereaved family, a release from CMO said.

Panda was also a member of the State Bar Council and an RTI activist.

Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, who, along with several BJP leaders, visited the hospital, said the chief minister was monitoring the incident and in constant touch with the family.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits, though the motive of the murder remains unclear. PTI COR AAM AAM RG