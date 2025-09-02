Odisha CM attends SEMICON conclave in Delhi

Bhubaneswar, Sep 2 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday attended the SEMICON India 2025 conclave in Delhi, officials said.

The conclave was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Majhi embarked on a five-day visit to the national capital on September 1. Besides the conclave, he is scheduled to participate in the GST council meeting and meet some Union ministers.

Majhi's attendance at the conclave gains significance as the Centre has recently approved the establishment of two semiconductor manufacturing units in the state.

The CM, who also holds the Finance Department, will also attend the two-day GST council meeting from September 3.

The meeting, to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will discuss the central government's proposal to reduce GST (Goods and Services Tax) slabs.

Majhi had attended the last GST council meeting held at Rajasthan's Jaisalmer in December last year.

The CM is also scheduled to open an Omfed cafe and Koraput coffee cafe at Odisha Bhavan on September 4. He will return to the state on September 5. PTI AAM AAM ACD