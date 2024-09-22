Odisha CM cancels Mayurbhanj visit due to technical glitch in helicopter

Keonjhar (Odisha), Sep 22 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday cancelled his tour to Mayurbhanj district after his helicopter developed a snag, officials said.

He cut short his tour and has started his return journey to Bhubaneswar from Keonjhar by road, they said.

Majhi was on a three-day tour to his home district Keonjhar and neighbouring Mayurbhanj from Friday.

He was scheduled to visit Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district from Keonjhar this afternoon. However, his chopper suddenly developed some technical glitches, the officials said.

Due to the problem, the chief minister cancelled his Baripada visit and started his return journey to Bhubaneswar by road, they said.

On the third day of his visit, Majhi attended a programme organised to celebrate the completion of 100 days of the new BJP government in Odisha. PTI COR BBM BBM ACD